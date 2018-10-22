News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Following Summer Drought, Fall and Winter Weather Could Affect Consumer Prices

Farmers across the Lake Area, and statewide, are hoping for better fall and winter seasons compared to what Mother Nature delivered for most of the summer. Miller County Presiding Commissioner Tom Wright, a farmer himself, says despite some decent rainfall events the summer, in general, was pretty tough on farmers. 

The main issue over the summer, according to Wright, was a general shortage of feeder hay. Wright also says it’s now a waiting game to see how the winter weather affects supply and demand. A rough, drawn-out winter could mean farmers will have to turn to more expensive feeds to take care of their livestock. That, in turn, could, have an effect on consumer prices. 

                                   

