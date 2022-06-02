With school coming to an end for the summer, residents across the Lake Area and beyond are looking for how their children can get food assistance.

State officials say free meals will be provided to all Missouri Children age 18 and under, regardless of parent’s income.

Meals are also being provided to those who have been determined to be mentally or physically disabled by a state or local school, and are between the ages of 18 and 21.

Officials say several community organizations will be serving the food at area schools, community centers, the YMCA or other similar locations in the region.

More details on those official locations can be found below:

Summer Food Programs:

DHSS has an online interactive map to help find a summer food program site…click here to view the tool.

You can also text the phrase “Summer Meals” to 914-342-7744 or call 888-435-1464 for assistance.

Find more info here: Summer Food Service Program | Health & Senior Services (mo.gov)