Food For Morgan County To Distribute Food 2 Times Before Thanksgiving

By

Food for Morgan County is announcing more food distributions for November.

Officials say you can pick up food this Thursday the 18th and again on the November 23rd.

The pickup is curbside so you do not have to leave your car and it’s taking place between 10AM and 2PM on both days at their facility on Newton Street in Versailles.

Officials say you need to have your F4MC card to receive the food and if you do not have one, you can bring proof of residency and an ID to get the card.

The food is being distributed in cooperation with the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri.

Filed Under: Local News

