As the prices of everything continue to climb, residents in the Lake Area are reporting they are having a hard time putting food on the table.

Calls into the KRMS News room have been coming in regularly asking for where residents can get assistance outside of government programs, and one organization that’s been helping residents for decades is announcing a set food distribution program.

Food for Morgan County says they will begin regular food distributions starting this June at their facility on Newton Street in Versailles.

Those distributions will be on Thursdays from 10AM to 2PM.

Residents who are in need of food may come to any distribution, but are limited to one distribution per month

Officials say you are required to provide a photo ID, proof of residency, date of birth for each family member living in the home and total income for the household.