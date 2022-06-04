The strain continues for lake area food pantries, who are currently seeing a higher than usual number of customers.

Since the COVID 19 pandemic began, food pantries have been running short on supplies and have been seeing massive lines during distribution periods.

A new study conducted by the MU interdisciplinary center for Food Security shows most of the food banks through Mid-Missouri have become a critical need for residents, with 46% of visitors choosing between food or utilities and 38% between food or paying for medications.

Current food supply chain issues have also caused an issue for the pantries, and with inflation driving up the costs of daily life, many residents are requesting more distributions.

The USDA shows that nearly 70% of Missourians are using food pantries to feed their families at this time.