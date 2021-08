Residents who receive snap benefits are getting a permanent 25% increase.

President Biden approving the increase, which will start in October, the largest increase in the program’s history.

The boost is part of the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan, which will boost the per-person pay from $121 to $157 a month.

The move comes as activists across the nation were pushing for higher snap benefits because the cost of healthier foods was rising faster than poorer families could keep up with.