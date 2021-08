Food Trucks are finally free to operate in the city of Lake Ozark, with just one exception.

The city giving the green light to the industry to operate within the city limits, however Food Trucks are still not allowed to operate on the Bagnell Dam Strip.

That is unless there is an event underway and permits were requested for them to be present.

Officials say the ordinance allowing the Food Trucks is already active and all one needs is to pay a $50 permit fee to get started.