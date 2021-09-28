Ford Mustang Mach-E Under Two Separate Recalls Due To Window Bonding Issues

If you’re driving one of those new Ford Mustang Mach-E Vehicles, heads up.

Ford is recalling some of the 2021 models due to an issue with the windshields.

Officials report they may not have been bonded properly and they can separate during a crash.

Around 18,000 of the Mach-E lineup is under the recall, along with another 13,00 Mach-E’s that are also under recall for a similar bonding concern with the glass sunroof.

Owners of these vehicles are advised to contact their dealers for free re-installation.

Full details can be found here: https://www.nhtsa.gov/vehicle/2021/FORD/MUSTANG%252520MACH-E/SUV/AWD#recalls