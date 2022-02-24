Ford is recalling some 330-thousand Mustangs because of a potential problem with their backup cameras. WWJ Auto Beat Reporter Jeff Gilbert from Detroit has the details.

“The problem has been traced to wires that could become loose or damaged. If that happens, the rear camera displays go blank of become distorted. Nobody has been hurt but two minor crashes have been reported. This involves 2015 through 2017 model year Mustangs.

Dealers will repair the wiring harness and, possibly, replace the camera. Notices are expected to be mailed to owners starting March 7th with a second letter to be sent out when the parts are ready.