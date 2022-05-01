News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Ford Recalls Numerous SUV’s That Seem To “Take Off” On Their Own

ByCBS Radio News

Apr 30, 2022
You park your SUV but it takes off on its own.

That is a scary possibility if you own one of the more popular models sold by Ford.

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.

The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST. Also included are 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines.

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say that a rear axle mounting bolt can fracture and cause the drive shaft to disconnect. If that happens, the SUVs can roll away even if they are placed in park gear, without the parking brake on.

The documents say Ford has 235 warranty claims due to the problem. The company says it knows of no crashes or injuries.

Depending on the model, dealers will replace a bushing and the axle cover, or they will update electronic parking brake software. Owners will be notified by mail starting June 6.

To check if your Ford vehicle is under recall, visit this link.

By CBS Radio News

