Formal Charges Filed After Camden County Pursuit

Formal charges have officially been filed against two St. Louis residents arrested after a pursuit in Camden County on Monday. Kaitlin Boster has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Timothy Abraham is charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, speeding, and resisting arrest. Boster allegedly jumped off the motorcycle when the Highway Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop on Highway 5. Abraham fled at a high-rate of speed, eventually crashing his bike and fleeing on foot before being captured. He was wanted on a warrant from U.S. Marshals on a probation violation.