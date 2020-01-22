Former Bus Driver Gets Probation for Kissing a Student

After nearly five years, a case involving a former bus driver in Camden County is over. Joel Stoner was originally charged with statutory rape and molestation resulting from allegations involving a 15-year old girl in 2015. Tuesday Stoner entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of harassment. He received a suspended execution of sentence on a one-year jail term. He’ll be serving two years of supervised probation for what the prosecution contends was a kiss that caused emotional distress for the young girl.