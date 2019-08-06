Former Bus Driver to be Arraigned on Molestation & Other Charges

A former Climax Springs bus driver accused of molesting a teenage girl is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. Joel Stoner faces one count of statutory rape, two counts of sodomy, and one count of child molestation – all in the second-degree. The charges date back to October of 2015 and involve a student who was 15 years old at the time. Stoner allegedly admits to kissing the girl but denies that anything else happened. His attorney has filed a request for a speedy trial prior to January 21st.