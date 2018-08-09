Former Calo Employ Sentenced on Negotiated Plea

A Lake Ozark man originally charged with statutory rape and sodomy involving a 14-year old girl has entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge. Bradley Ryan Russell was given a suspended execution of sentence on seven years of incarceration with supervised parole. He plead guilty to endangering the welfare of a child. Russell met the girl in the course of his duty while employed at CALO – a center for troubled teens in Lake Ozark. The two engaged in consensual sex at least twice over the Thanksgiving holiday last year.