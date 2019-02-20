Former Calo Worker Sent to Prison for Violating Probation

A former employee of the Calo Institute in Lake Ozark is heading to prison for violating probation. Bradley Ryan Russell was given a 7-year suspended execution of sentence after pleading guilty to child endangerment when he had sex with a 14-year girl that he met while working at the center for troubled teens. According to court documents, he violated several terms of his probation, including failure to complete a sex offender treatment course. On Tuesday the judge ordered his probation revoked and his 7-year sentence to be executed.