Former Camden Commission Candidate Nathan Rinne Sues County In Federal Court Over Banning

By

A Camden County resident who challenged Commissioner Don Williams in the 2020 Election is now suing the County in Federal Court.

Nathan Rinne says the County has banned him from entering the courthouse, commission office or the public library, and the decision by the commission he says is unconstitutional.

Rinne says his involvement as a concerned citizen, frequently calling out the county Government in person or on videos posted to Facebook is likely the cause, however he claims he’s broken no laws.

The lawsuit is claiming that the county’s ban comes under a false pretense, that he displayed “disruptive and harassment conduct.”

Rinne was the first to discover issues involving what’s being dubbed “Gravel Gate”, which has led to an investigation by the Highway Patrol.

