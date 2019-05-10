Former Custodian Waives Hearing; Future Proceedings Blocked From Public View

A former custodian in the Camdenton R-III district has waived his preliminary hearing on two charges of sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15 years old. Jesse Devore’s case now proceeds to the circuit court level. Devore allegedly touched himself inappropriately in front of a student in the restroom at Oakwood Intermediate School. He has since been fired from his position in the district. According to court documents, Devore faced allegations of similar actions in a Wal-Mart restroom several years ago.

The public may not know much about ongoing proceedings in the case. Updates on the case have been set to a private security level on Case Net, blocking any details of the proceedings from public view. The judge ordered the higher security settings at the request of the defense attorney out of a presumed concern for Devore’s safety. The motion was opposed by the prosecuting attorney’s office.