Former Deputy to Appear in Local Court Thursday

A former Camden County Sheriff Deputy sentenced to eight years in a federal prison has not seen the last of the inside of a courtroom. Leonard Wilson still has two local cases pending against him. In those cases, it’s alleged that he sent unsolicited images of himself to young girls that he met through his position with the Sheriff’s office. It’s also alleged that Wilson stalked one of the teenage girls, even coming to her place of work. On more than once occasion, it’s alleged that Wilson forced the girls to perform sex acts on him….sometimes even while he was on duty, in uniform, in his police cruiser. As part of a federal plea arrangement, Wilson is expected to plead guilty to the local charges against him this week. He’ll appear in a Camden County courtroom for a hearing on Thursday.