News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Former Deputy to Appear in Local Court Thursday

By Leave a Comment

A former Camden County Sheriff Deputy sentenced to eight years in a federal prison has not seen the last of the inside of a courtroom. Leonard Wilson still has two local cases pending against him. In those cases, it’s alleged that he sent unsolicited images of himself to young girls that he met through his position with the Sheriff’s office. It’s also alleged that Wilson stalked one of the teenage girls, even coming to her place of work. On more than once occasion, it’s alleged that Wilson forced the girls to perform sex acts on him….sometimes even while he was on duty, in uniform, in his police cruiser. As part of a federal plea arrangement, Wilson is expected to plead guilty to the local charges against him this week. He’ll appear in a Camden County courtroom for a hearing on Thursday.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions
Web Design & Maintenance by Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions