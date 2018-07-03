Former Doctor Set for Trial on Rape Charges

The trial date for a former Lake Area doctor accused of sex crimes has been set in Camden County. George Anthony Koch was formally charged in July of last year with first-degree aggravated rape or attempted rape, first-degree aggravated sodomy or attempted sodomy, incest and one count each of second-degree statutory rape and statutory sodomy. The allegations against Koch date back to April 13, 2017. A pre-trial conference is on the docket for September 5th with a jury trial, for now, on the docket for October 22nd. Koch remains free on bond.