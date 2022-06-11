Lake Area voters will soon have a chance to meet another candidate who’s vying to take the US Senate Seat being vacated by Roy Blunt.

Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will be in town to take questions this coming Monday, June 13th.

He’ll be at the Community Christian Church in Camdenton starting at 7PM.

Greitens is one of several running for the seat, including Missouri’s 4th District Representative Vicky Hartzler, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey, along with representatives Billy Long and Jason Smith.

Some polls have Greitens leading in the race for the Senate Seat.