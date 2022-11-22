News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Former Gravois Deputy Fire Chief Ron Anselmo Passes Away

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Nov 21, 2022 ,

The Gravois Fire Protection District has announced that retired Deputy Chief Ron Anselmo died on Friday evening.

He joined the district in 1989, and last year Anselmo was honored for his over 3 decades of service.

At the time a post on the district’s Facebook page said his “dedication to the district and the community was second to none.”

In a Saturday post the district said his passing has caused “indescribable sadness.”

Arrangements are below:

Arrangements for GFPD Retired Deputy Fire Chief Ron Anselmo
December 3, 2022
215 Hwy O
Laurie, MO 65037
Visitation 9am-11am
FD Walk-Through / Salute 10:30am
Memorial Service 11:00am
Luncheon following service

