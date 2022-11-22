Former Gravois Deputy Fire Chief Ron Anselmo Passes Away

The Gravois Fire Protection District has announced that retired Deputy Chief Ron Anselmo died on Friday evening.

He joined the district in 1989, and last year Anselmo was honored for his over 3 decades of service.

At the time a post on the district’s Facebook page said his “dedication to the district and the community was second to none.”

In a Saturday post the district said his passing has caused “indescribable sadness.”

Arrangements are below:

Arrangements for GFPD Retired Deputy Fire Chief Ron Anselmo

December 3, 2022 215 Hwy O Laurie, MO 65037

Visitation 9am-11am FD Walk-Through / Salute 10:30am Memorial Service 11:00am Luncheon following service