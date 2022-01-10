News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Former Hollywood Madam Is Moving To The Ozarks

Reporter John Rogger

A former Hollywood Madam, accused in the 1990s of running a Los Angeles Prostitution ring is moving out of Nevada and into the Missouri Ozarks.

According to an AP report, Heidi Fleiss is angry over the shooting of her pet parrot that happened during Christmas, and she’s purchased land somewhere in the Ozarks region to relocate her exotic bird collection by the end of February.

The exact location of this property is unknown at this time.

A reward of $5,000 is still out for information on the person behind the pellet gun shooting that resulted in the Parrot’s death.

The 56-year-old Fleiss’s pandering conviction was overturned, but she did spend 20 months in jail for a tax evasion conviction in 1996.

By Reporter John Rogger

