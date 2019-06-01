Former Lake Area School Bus Driver Accused of Sex-Related Charges With Student Released on O-R Bond

A former bus driver for the Climax Springs School District charged with felony Statutory Rape, two counts of Sodomy and one misdemeanor count of Child Molestation is free on his own recognizance. Prosecuting Attorney Heather Miller says she cannot go into details but does say the original case filed against, now, 41-year-old Joel Stoner was dropped and re-filed with the same identical charges included in the new case. Courthouse records allege that Stoner had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old juvenile he had met while driving the bus. Stoner admits that he had kissed the girl but denies anything else. Conditions of the new bond against Stoner include no contact with anyone under the age of 18 and GPS monitoring. The next court date for the case has not been scheduled as of this time.