News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News Top Stories

Former Lake Realtor Could See Bond Revoked

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jul 25, 2022 , , ,

A former lake area real estate agent is scheduled to find out in a couple weeks if her bond will be revoked.

Leigh Ann Bauman has been free since April, 2021, after posting a $400,000 bond on a charge of “conspiracy to commit a class A/B/C felony or unclassified felony.”

Bauman is accused of trying to hire a hit-man to kill her former mother-in-law whom she believed was interfering with her relationship with her children.

Bauman is next scheduled to appear in court on August 8th for a review of a motion by the state to revoke her bond.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Local News Politics Top Stories

Osage Beach Fire District Asking Public For Help To Pass Tax Increase

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Health Local News State News

Camden County Library District Offering “Cooling Centers” During Heatwave

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Couple Of Arrests Made By HWP Over The Weekend

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Politics Top Stories

Osage Beach Fire District Asking Public For Help To Pass Tax Increase

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Health Local News State News

Camden County Library District Offering “Cooling Centers” During Heatwave

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Couple Of Arrests Made By HWP Over The Weekend

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Health Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Representative Lisa Thomas To Hold Town Hall On Healthcare Access For The Lake Area

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com