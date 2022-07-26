A former lake area real estate agent is scheduled to find out in a couple weeks if her bond will be revoked.

Leigh Ann Bauman has been free since April, 2021, after posting a $400,000 bond on a charge of “conspiracy to commit a class A/B/C felony or unclassified felony.”

Bauman is accused of trying to hire a hit-man to kill her former mother-in-law whom she believed was interfering with her relationship with her children.

Bauman is next scheduled to appear in court on August 8th for a review of a motion by the state to revoke her bond.