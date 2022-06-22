One of two criminal cases against a former lake area realtor is expected to return to the courtroom Wednesday morning.

Leigh Ann Bauman, who posted a $400,000 bond after being accused of trying to hire a hit-man to kill her ex-mother-in-law in Camden County, is scheduled to be in a Miller County courtroom.

Bauman faces a class-A misdemeanor charge, in Miller County, of violating a child protection order.

Bauman, apparently, is currently in a treatment center and expected to be represented during the Miller County case review hearing by her attorney.

Her next court date in Camden County, where the prosecution is trying to revoke her bond, is set for July 6th.