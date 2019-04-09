Former Longtime Miller Co. Commissioner Dave Whittle Passes Away

Friends and family in the Lake Area are mourning the passing of former longtime Miller County Commissioner Dave Whittle. Whittle, from Tuscumbia, died Monday at a hospital in Jefferson City after battling a long illness. Former Presiding Commissioner Dan Gier, who shared the commission office with Whittle for eight years, says Dave was just an all-around good guy.

NEWS-4-10-19 Dave Whittle Dies - 9th April 2019

In addition to being a commissioner from 1995-2008, Whittle was also a member of the Noble Eagles and a local businessman behind Dave’s Shoes and Booze in Brumley and Whittle’s Pub and Grub in Eldon. As a commissioner, accomplishments included: helping to pave the way for a new jail and courthouse, a 9-1-1 dispatch center, and what is now the current health center. Visitation for Dave Whittle is from 4-7pm on Friday at the Phillips Funeral Home in Eldon. The funeral service will be at 2:00pm on Saturday, also at Phillips, with burial to follow in the Gott Cemetery in Ulman.