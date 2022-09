A fitting tribute as members of the Miller County Sheriff’s Department were joined over the weekend by family and friends as well as State Representative Mike and Misses Bernskoetter to remember longtime former Sheriff Bill Abbott. The get-together near the department featured the dedicating of a stone and a tree in the honor of Abbott. Abbott served as the sheriff for more than 16 years until his retirement in 2016 and his death, blamed on Covid-19, in January of last year.

Post navigation