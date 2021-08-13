Former Manager At FT Wood Hospital Pleads Guilty To Fraud

A former Manager of the Fort Leonard Wood Hospital’s Dining Facility is pleading guilty in federal court, for stealing more than $69,000 from their cash registers.

53-year-old Gregory Arthur Norton of Springfield was employed by Sodexo, a contractor who provides food services to the patients and staff at the General Leonard Wood Hospital.

He worked with the company from 2015 to 2018 as served as General Manager, overseeing payroll, managing the budget and reviewing financial statements.

Officials say they noticed cash discrepancies during an audit in 2018, which matched up to missing cash at the cash registers dating back to 2015 and ending in 2018.

The audit concluded the issue was conducted by one or more Sodexo managers in an attempt to defraud the government, and further concluded Norton was the one working the dining facility during that time.

Under federal statutes, Norton is subject to a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

