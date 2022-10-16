News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Former Miller R-3 Teacher Pleads Guilty In Student Affair

ByReporter Bill Robbins

Oct 15, 2022 , , ,
A former Miller R-III Tuscumbia school teacher pleads guilty after having, allegedly, been discovered having an affair with a student.

Last March, someone contacted the Miller County Sheriffs Office about a tip that Michael Allen was having sexual relations with a student.

Deputies investigated and, allegedly, discovered that Allen was giving alcohol to several minors and was having sex with one of the students.

On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty for three counts of sexual contact with a minor student.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 14th.

