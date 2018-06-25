News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Former Osage Teacher in Court on Sex Charges

By Leave a Comment

A former teacher in the School of the Osage District is scheduled to be in a Miller County courtroom Monday (06/25/2018) for a preliminary hearing on his charges involving sexual contact with a couple students. Mark Edwards was originally charged, in April, with one count each of statutory sodomy and sexual contact with a student…Edwards admitting to the contact according to the probable cause statement filed in Tuscumbia. Since then, the case has been amended to include two more charges…child molestation and another charge of sexual contact with a student. A motion for a bond reduction was denied in May. Edwards continues to be held in the Miller County Jail on a $300-thousand bond with a GPS requirement and an order of no contact unsupervised with anyone under the age of 18 should he bond out.

 

