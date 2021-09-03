Former PWD In Sunrise Beach Could Face Jailtime

A former public works director for Sunrise Beach could be facing a year in prison and a $25-thousand dollar fine after an illegal sewage dump.

Federal court records show Brian Scheiter has reached a plea agreement for violating the Clean Water Act after thousands of gallons of waste spilled down a hillside in Sunrise Beach from October 2019 to January 2020.

The Missouri DNR says there was brown foam and an oily scum floating on top of the stream.

Scheiter’s also pleading guilty to failing to report the spill and for using lyme and for trying to build a trench to fix the spill.