Former School Of The Osage Assistant Superintendent To Be New Executive Producer At KRMS

By

The Viper Communications family of radio stations is pleased to announce the creation of a new position.

Co-owner Dennis Klautzer says the position of executive director will be responsible for furthering the radio group’s prominence as a community-based media source “We’ve been always envisioning an executive producer position…someone well connected to the community and the players in the community.”

Filling the position is former School of the Osage assistant superintendent, local businessman and lake area realtor, Tony Hermann “I had an opportunity to do Basketball last year and this year I am on the broadcast team doing the Osage Football games, so this was just a natural progression into an opportunity to work a little more with the stations.”

Hermann will also be responsible for booking guests on the various KRMS programs on the Viper stations.

Filed Under: Business, Local News

Privacy Policy:

