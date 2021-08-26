Former School Resource Officer Faces Charges Of Sexual Contact

Charges of sexual contact with a student are now filed against a former Lake Area school resource officer.

KRMS News can confirm the case against Jenna Jackson started in January after accusations she gave pornographic material to a minor and had sexual relations with a student who graduated last year.

Investigators say Jackson also went to parties where students were hanging out and she’s accused of sending nude pictures of herself via social media and trying to hide a relationship from her fiancée.

This is a developing story and we’ll pass along more details when possible on News / Talk KRMS.