Former Senator Ed Emery Collapses During Speech In Randolph County

A politician who’s running for the 4th congressional district seat collapses during an address to his constituents.

According to officials, former state senator Ed Emery collapsed while speaking at the Randolph County Republican Women’s organization on Tuesday night.

Reports indicate CPR was performed at the scene before he was rushed to University Hospital by ambulance.

His last status update shows the 71-year-old in critical but stable condition.

Emery is seeking to take the seat currently being held by Vicky Hartzler, who’s running for Roy Blunt’s seat in 2022.