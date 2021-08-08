Former State Senator & 4th Congressional District Candidate Ed Emery Passes Away

Former State Senator Ed Emery, who was in the running for Missouri’s 4th Congressional district, has died.

Emery was receiving treatment at University Hospital after collapsing last Tuesday during a rally in Randolph County.

In a tweet posted this weekend, Governor Mike Parson says the two served together in both the house and senate, and that Emery leaves an enduring legacy in public service.

Missouri’s 4th Congressional District encompasses most of Lake of the Ozarks.

The seat is currently held by Vicky Hartzler, who is running for the Missouri Senate Seat being vacated by Senator Roy Blunt.

No further details as to what caused the Senator’s death have been released at this time.