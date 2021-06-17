Former State Senator Ed Emery Announces Run For Hartzler’s Seat

The Lake Area can expect a new representative in the U-S House with the announcement Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler plans to run for the U-S Senate.

That future rep in the U-S house might be a former Republican state senator.

71-year-old Ed Emery of Lamar is the first candidate to announce he’ll be running for the U-S House for Missouri’s 4th Congressional District.

Lamar was elected to the state senate in 2012 and he served there until the beginning of this year.

Prior to serving in the state senate, Lamar also served as a state representative.