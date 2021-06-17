News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Former State Senator Ed Emery Announces Run For Hartzler’s Seat

By

The Lake Area can expect a new representative in the U-S House with the announcement Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler plans to run for the U-S Senate.

That future rep in the U-S house might be a former Republican state senator.

71-year-old Ed Emery of Lamar is the first candidate to announce he’ll be running for the U-S House for Missouri’s 4th Congressional District.

Lamar was elected to the state senate in 2012 and he served there until the beginning of this year.

Prior to serving in the state senate, Lamar also served as a state representative.

Filed Under: Local News, Politics, State News, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com