Former Teacher Granted Continuance in Sex Abuse Case

A former School of the Osage teacher accused of sex-related crimes with two juvenile students had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing, Monday, in a Miller County courtroom. And for the second time over the short history of the case, Mark Edwards will have to wait longer to see if he will stand trial on the charges. The attorney for Edwards appeared and requested another continuance in the case pushing the preliminary hearing back, now, to July 23rd. Edwards is charged with one count each of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy deviate sexual intercourse and child molestation with a person under the age of 14, and two counts of sexual contact with a student. All are felonies. Edwards is being held in the Miller County Jail on a $300-thousand bond.

