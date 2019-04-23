Former Trooper Piercy’s Bid to Get License Reinstated Delayed Again

A former State Trooper involved in the death of an Iowa man at Lake of the Ozarks will have to wait awhile longer to find out if he’ll ever be able to work in law enforcement again. Anthony Piercy was scheduled to be in court Monday for a counsel status hearing in his appeal to get to his peace officer’s license back. A motion was filed on behalf of the Missouri Highway Patrol and former Superintendent Sandra Karsten for an extension to file a reply brief. There’s also been a change in counsel. Piercy was stripped of his license by the Department of Public Safety following a plea deal in which he admitted to a misdemeanor for negligent operation of a vessel in the death of Brandon Ellingson.