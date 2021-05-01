Former Youth Director At FLW Pleads Guilty To Child Sexual Abuse On Base

A former Youth Director at Fort Leonard Wood is pleading guilty to sexually abusing four children over several years at the base.

The Army National Guard officer, 42-year-old David McKay of Waynesville, entered his plea before a US judge earlier this week.

He worked as the youth ministry director for the Religious Services office and officials say his victims ranged from 11 to 17 years old between 2010 and 2017.

The testimony submitted indicated the abuse took place at the base, as well as other locations in Pulaski County and on a Ski trip to Colorado.

Under federal statutes, McKay faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole, and up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole.

***Press Release***

Former Youth Director at Fort Leonard Wood Pleads Guilty to Child Sexual Abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An Army National Guard officer pleaded guilty in federal court today to sexually abusing four minors over several years while he was director of the youth ministry at Fort Leonard Wood U.S. Army Base.

David J. McKay, 42, of Waynesville, Missouri, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge David P. Rush to one count of transporting a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and four counts of sexually abusing a minor.

McKay, an Army National Guard Major Sergeant, was the youth ministry director for the Religious Services Office at Fort Leonard Wood. By pleading guilty today, McKay admitted that he sexually abused four victims, ranging in age from 11 to 17 years old, on dozens of occasions from 2010 to 2017.

According to today’s plea agreement, the sexual abuse occurred at Fort Leonard Wood and various other locations within Pulaski County, Mo. The victims also reported being abused during the youth group’s ski trips to Colorado and on camping trips at Fort Leonard Wood.

Under federal statutes, McKay is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by the FBI, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command at the Fort Leonard Wood Army Base, the Pulaski County, Mo., Prosecutor’s Office, and the Waynesville, Mo., Police Department.

