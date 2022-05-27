As the nation continues to put up with the baby formula shortage, the lake area is no different. Shelves at area retailers are pretty bare but, according to CBS’s Tony Dokoupil, there could be, at least, a little temporary relief in sight…

Some of the bigger providers, such as the Lake Regional Health System, are not currently feeling the brunt of the shortage…

That is community liaison Mitch Shields who says, locally, retailers are being hit the hardest which trickles down to the consumers. Officials from the Camden and Miller County health departments were not available for comment as of the time the story was written. However, more information on baby formulas and suitable substitutes may be included on their websites.