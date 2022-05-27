News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Top Stories

Formula Woes Also Affecting Lake Area

ByKRMS Newsroom

May 27, 2022

As the nation continues to put up with the baby formula shortage, the lake area is no different. Shelves at area retailers are pretty bare but, according to CBS’s Tony Dokoupil, there could be, at least, a little temporary relief in sight…

      NEWS-05-27-2022 FORMULA-1 - 26th May 2022

Some of the bigger providers, such as the Lake Regional Health System, are not currently feeling the brunt of the shortage…

      NEWS-05-27-2022 FORMULA-2 - 26th May 2022

That is community liaison Mitch Shields who says, locally, retailers are being hit the hardest which trickles down to the consumers. Officials from the Camden and Miller County health departments were not available for comment as of the time the story was written. However, more information on baby formulas and suitable substitutes may be included on their websites.

By KRMS Newsroom

Related Post

Local News

Potential Driving Hazard on Westbound-54 in Lake Ozark

May 26, 2022 KRMS Newsroom
Community Events Local News Promotions State News Top Stories

Ha Ha Tonka State Park To Offer Lake Area Concert

May 26, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

St. Robert Woman Faces Charges In Laclede County

May 26, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Top Stories

Formula Woes Also Affecting Lake Area

May 27, 2022 KRMS Newsroom
Local News

Potential Driving Hazard on Westbound-54 in Lake Ozark

May 26, 2022 KRMS Newsroom
Community Events Local News Promotions State News Top Stories

Ha Ha Tonka State Park To Offer Lake Area Concert

May 26, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Health State News

MO Air Conservation Meeting Set For Thursday

May 26, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com