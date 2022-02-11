News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News State News

Fort Leonard Wood Men Accused In Robbery / Murder Case Have Criminal Hearings

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 11, 2022 , , , ,

Criminal hearings for two Fort Leonard Wood Men are heading to Laclede County Circuit Court.

18-year-old Zachary Gillis pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree murder charges this week.

He, along with 20-year-old Blake Paulson, were arrested after the body of Ethan Williams was found lying on the ground outside his home on Monroe Street in Lebanon last December.

Investigators say the two men along, with the victim, were engaged in an armed robbery at a residence in Lebanon when Williams was shot by a juvenile inside the home.

The men allegedly drove Williams around in the car, before dumping him at his home.

Gillis will be arraigned on March 7th while Paulson was arraigned this week, he now has a trial date set for December 22nd.

In addition to murder charges, both men face burglary and drug charges as well.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Business Local News

City Of Lincoln Police Hold Surplus Sale

Feb 11, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Dixon Man Faces Arson Charges In Iberia

Feb 11, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics Top Stories

Sunrise Beach Fire Set To Receive New Fire Truck Soon

Feb 11, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News State News

Fort Leonard Wood Men Accused In Robbery / Murder Case Have Criminal Hearings

Feb 11, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News

City Of Lincoln Police Hold Surplus Sale

Feb 11, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Dixon Man Faces Arson Charges In Iberia

Feb 11, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics Top Stories

Sunrise Beach Fire Set To Receive New Fire Truck Soon

Feb 11, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com