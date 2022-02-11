Criminal hearings for two Fort Leonard Wood Men are heading to Laclede County Circuit Court.

18-year-old Zachary Gillis pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree murder charges this week.

He, along with 20-year-old Blake Paulson, were arrested after the body of Ethan Williams was found lying on the ground outside his home on Monroe Street in Lebanon last December.

Investigators say the two men along, with the victim, were engaged in an armed robbery at a residence in Lebanon when Williams was shot by a juvenile inside the home.

The men allegedly drove Williams around in the car, before dumping him at his home.

Gillis will be arraigned on March 7th while Paulson was arraigned this week, he now has a trial date set for December 22nd.

In addition to murder charges, both men face burglary and drug charges as well.