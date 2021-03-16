Fort Leonard Wood Rescinds Public Health Emergency – General Order # 6 Remains In Place

The Public Health Emergency at the Fort Leonard Wood Base has been rescinded as of Monday this week.

Officials say improved conditions allowed for the order to be rescinded, however General Order #6 that was signed last month will remain in effect for now.

The goal now is to gradually reduce the number of employees working from home and bring them back into their regular on-base locations.

Masks will still be required for all ongoing meetings and events until further notice.

-o-

Post changes HPCON level to Bravo plus