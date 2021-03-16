Fort Leonard Wood Rescinds Public Health Emergency – General Order # 6 Remains In Place

The Public Health Emergency at the Fort Leonard Wood Base has been rescinded as of Monday this week.
Officials say improved conditions allowed for the order to be rescinded, however General Order #6 that was signed last month will remain in effect for now.
The goal now is to gradually reduce the number of employees working from home and bring them back into their regular on-base locations.
Masks will still be required for all ongoing meetings and events until further notice.
-o-
Post changes HPCON level to Bravo plus
Public Affairs Office
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (March 15, 2021) — As leaders here continually assess COVID-19 protection and mitigation measures, the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general has updated guidance and policies regarding the installation’s COVID-19 control measures.
Effective March 15, the health protection condition, also known as HPCON, changed from Charlie to Bravo plus and the Public Health Emergency is rescinded. General Order No. 6, dated Feb. 5 and signed by Maj. Gen. James Bonner, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, remains in effect.
Under HPCON Bravo plus:
— Leaders and supervisors will gradually reduce the number of employees who are teleworking daily in an effort to steadily return to normal staffing within the workplace while balancing telework and rotational schedules for at-risk employees. Employees should contact their immediate supervisors with any questions.
— In-person meetings are allowed but all attendees must follow the 3Ws: wash hands for at least 20 seconds, wear masks and watch their distance.
— Official gatherings are allowed in venues where the 3Ws can be followed.
— In-classroom learning for professional military education, initial military training, Noncommissioned Officers Academy, and MSCoE staff and faculty courses may resume but distance learning remains encouraged when feasible.
— Large gatherings of less than 50 but more than 25 people must be staffed through the Public Health Emergency Officer for review prior to approval by the first O-6 commander in the chain of command.
— For gatherings that will have more than 50 people attending, organizations must submit specific details of the event to include COVID-19 mitigations through their O-6 commander, the Public Health Emergency Officer and Garrison before submitting to the MSCoE Chief of Staff for approval. FLW Form 1416 should be used for routing and approval of all events.
— Installation access for non-Department of Defense ID card holders requires an exception to policy approved by the Garrison Commander.
— Only mission-essential TDYs will be approved.
— Service members in a training status will continue to conduct a 14-day restriction of movement upon arrival to Fort Leonard Wood.
— Graduations remain virtual only and family days remain canceled until further notice.
As a reminder, a face covering that covers the nose and mouth is required at all times in facilities on Fort Leonard Wood, except for:
— Children under the age of 2.
— Any person with a medical condition or disability documented by a physician that prevents them from wearing a face covering or face shield. Civilian employees are required to obtain a documented reasonable accommodation.
— Any person who is in a personal office of similar private space while no others are present.
— Any person exercising in an on-post physical fitness center who can maintain social distance.
— When outdoors, as long as social distancing can be maintained.
— When a commander determines its use creates a hazard or safety concern.
— When in private homes or hotel rooms. For clarity, when congregating in open barracks bays or three-person rooms, continue mask wear at all times unless sleeping or performing personal hygiene or training where mask wear is not possible.
— When passing through any MSCoE or Fort Leonard Wood access control point.
In addition, all service members, civilian employees and family members should continue to follow the three Ws — wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, wear masks and watch your distance — and anyone not feeling well should stay home, seek medical advice and notify supervisors to develop a plan to work from home if possible.