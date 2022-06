A Fort Leonard Wood man suffers moderate injuries following a motorcycle crash on Wednesday night.

According to the Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Matt Adams was riding on Dan Halbert Road in Crawford County when he overturned in the roadway, traveled over the left side and came to rest in a ditch.

Adams was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to Phelps Health for treatment.

The Patrol says he’s facing charges of driving under the influence.