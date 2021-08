A Specialist from Fort Leonard Wood is missing and leaders are asking for help in finding him.

Officials say Joshua Morrison disappeared near Ruby’s Landing wile Kayaking on the Gasconade River.

First responders and special agents have been working with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s office, conducting search and rescue operations along that area of the riverbank.

If you are anyone you know may have information on his whereabouts, please contact law enforcement or Fort Leonard Wood immediately.