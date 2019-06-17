Four Arrested Sunday For Meth, Other Drug Charges

Four people arrested in the lake area by the Highway Patrol Sunday face drug-related charges.

Barden Ward of Eldon, Candice Sanders of Camdenton, and Marquita Higgins of Luskin, Texas are all charged with multiple counts including possession of methamphetamine.

26-year old William Ray of Iberia is charged with multiple counts including DWI drugs, possession of morphine, clonazepam, and amphetamines. He’s also charged with failing to drive on the right side resulting in an accident.

Three of the arrests came in Miller County while the fourth took place in Camden County.