Four Drug Arrests Made In Laclede County This Week

Four drug arrests now reported by the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office and Lebanon P-D, but all in one day.

With help from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, 60 grams of meth and suspected fentanyl are off the street.

Deputies served a search warrant on Driftwood Drive in Lebanon Tuesday, and around $6-thousand dollars worth of meth was recovered.

Two suspects were taken from the home located close to Ester elementary School.

Later that day, Lebanon police pulled over a car and a following search turned up close to 100 fentanyl pills valued at around $25-hundred dollars.

Two more suspects were arrested.

The Lebanon police officers were assisted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

****More details:

The Lebanon Police Department, Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, made four arrests and seized 60 grams of methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl on Tuesday. The arrest were unrelated.

On Tuesday officers served a search warrant on Driftwood Drive in Lebanon. During the search an excess of 60 grams of methamphetamine was found. Two suspects were arrested at the scene and taken to the Laclede County Jail. The street value of the methamphetamine is approximately $6,000. Driftwood is located in close proximity to Ester Elementary School in Lebanon.

Local officers then made a traffic stop and seized nearly 100 fentanyl pills. The local officers were assisted in the investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. The estimated value of the fentanyl is $2500. Two suspects were taken into custody as a result of the traffic stop.

“LANEG will present cases to the prosecutor in regards to these,” Sheriff David Millsap said. “Three of the suspects arrested in the enforcement action on Tuesday have lengthy involvement in criminal activity in Laclede County,” Millsap added.

“Methamphetamine continues to be the common element in most of the criminal activity in our County. However, over the last couple of years we have seen fentanyl, and heroin, become an issue in our community,” Millsap said the most concerning with the introduction of fentanyl in the community is the rise of drug overdose resulting in death. “Our investigative target are those in our community, and outside are community, who are distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl. The work of LANEG to address this issue, and coordinate our investigative efforts among the local agencies, and other agencies is vital to our efforts to put drug dealers in prison.”