Four Injured Following One Car Crash Involving 16-Year-Old Driver

Four people are hurt after a crash in Miller County on Saturday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old from Iberia was driving with three other teens and a 22-year-old woman, also from Iberia on Route E, south of 10 Mile Drive.

But Troopers say the driver went off the road before over-correcting and coming back on the road.

Investigators say the car then went off the left side of the road before flipping over and hitting a fence.

Three of the five people in the car refused medical treatment, but a 19-year-old from Camdenton was taken to Lake Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.

Everyone except the driver was not wearing a seat belt.