Four Injured In Camden County Crash

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Nov 17, 2022 ,

Four Lake area residents were injured, one of them seriously, when the car they were in ran off a Camden County road and struck a tree on Wednesday night.

The State Highway Patrol report says the Jaguar XJ was eastbound on Black Road near Rising Sun Road at around 9 PM when it happened.

21 year old passenger Daetin Wagner of Osage Beach was seriously injured.

The report says the 19 year old driver Drew Weber of Sunrise Beach, 20 year old Corbin Self of Lake Ozark and 18 year old Gavyen Lage of Eldon all received moderate injuries.

All 4 were taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

