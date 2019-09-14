Four Injured in Three-Vehicle Accident Involving a Motorcycle

A three-vehicle wreck, including a motorcycle, sends four people to the emergency room. The highway patrol says it happened around 3:00 Saturday afternoon on Route-W, at Route-Z, in Miller County. A southbound vehicle driven by a 17-year-old from Eldon failed to yield turning into the path of a northbound car driven by a 17-year-old from Rocky Mount. The impact pushed one of the cars into a westbound motorcycle at the intersection operated by 48-year-old Nancy Shryock, of St. Peters. Shryock was uninjured while both drivers of the cars and their teenage passengers all suffered minor-to-moderate injuries. They were treated at Lake Regional.