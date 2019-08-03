Four Injured, Two Seriously, in Alleged DWI-Related Crash on Highway 54

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in a crash that injured four people, including two who were seriously injured. The accident happened on Highway 54 at Lakeland Road in Miller County around 6:45 Friday night. The Highway Patrol says 49-year old Timothy Carter of Lake Ozark failed to yield the right away while attempting to make a left-hand turn and was t-boned by an oncoming car. The 49-year old Carter was flown to University Hospital with serious injuries. He faces pending charges of DWI with serious physical injury, failure to yield, no insurance, and no seatbelt. The other three injuries all came from the second vehicle. A couple from Illinois, ages 64 and 61, suffered minor injuries. An 11-year old girl in the vehicle was seriously hurt and flown to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis.